Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates two new hostels at Delhi Technological University

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two new hostels at the Delhi Technological University (DTU), which will be able to accommodate over 1,000 students, on Wednesday. The two hostels—Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys Hostel and Virangana Laxmibai Girls Hostel—are named after former president Abdul Kalam and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia said that the number of students at DTU had increased in the past few years, which necessitated additional accommodation facilities.

“With the inauguration of these new hostels, DTU now has accommodation facilities for 1,105 girls and 1,605 boys. In the past seven years, the number of students at DTU has gone up from 6,000 in 2015 to 15,000 in 2022. It is important for us to expand our facilities to accommodate more students,” Sisodia said, adding that the government wanted to educate all students joining state universities, and facilitating good accommodation was crucial for the purpose.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys hostel has 12 floors with 107 rooms and will be able to accommodate over 300 students. Meanwhile, Virangana Laxmibai Hostel is a 12-storey building with 227 rooms and can accommodate over 600 students. With the addition of these two hostels, DTU can now accommodate over 2,600 students in its hostels. Besides the hostels, DTU will soon get two new academic blocks for over 3,000 students, which are currently under construction. The total cost of construction of two new hostels and two academic blocks is ₹291.88 crore, according to the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia said that DTU’s rank had risen in various national and international rankings and it was doing good work in the field of research. He praised the varsity and motivated the faculty to do better. “It is the government’s responsibility to make policies for education and provide funding for education facilities. But it is the responsibility of education institutions to lay the foundation of a better future and better economy of the country,” he said.