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DERC proposes to amend open access green energy regulations to promote cleaner power

DERC proposes to amend open access green energy regulations to promote cleaner power

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:28 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In a move that will promote cleaner renewable energy consumption by commercial users in Delhi, power regulator DERC has proposed to amend the open access green energy regulations, officials said.

DERC proposes to amend open access green energy regulations to promote cleaner power

Green Energy Open Access is a regulatory framework through which consumers with a connected load of 100 KW and more can directly purchase renewable energy from the suppliers, excluding local discoms, and thereby save upto 30-40 per cent of their electricity bills.

Under the existing Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission Regulations, 2024, the eligibility for availing GEOA is restricted to consumers connected at 11 kV and above, and having a sanctioned load of 100 kW and above.

"The said voltage-based restriction had the effect of excluding consumers who meet the prescribed load criterion but are connected at voltage levels below 11 kV from availing the Green Energy Open Access benefit," said a Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission document.

This is contrary to the GEOA framework's objective to promote a uniform, technology-neutral and load-based eligibility regime, enabling access to renewable energy across consumer categories, the officials said.

It seeks to remove the voltage-based eligibility restriction and adopt a uniform load-based criterion for availing GEOA benefits, thereby facilitating more inclusive access to renewable energy in Delhi, they said.

Telecom infrastructure, including mobile towers and data support systems, represents a major energy-consuming segment with strong potential for renewable energy integration, the officials said.

Likewise, the MSMEs and commercial establishments, which form a substantial portion of Delhi's electricity demand, have increasingly been seeking cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions.

Commercial consumers, particularly in the telecom and MSME segments, stand to benefit from increased flexibility in sourcing power, potential cost optimisation and improved sustainability credentials, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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