Despite 15-year MCD rule, BJP could not talk about a single achievement: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that despite the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled the municipal corporations in Delhi for 15 years, its national president (JP Nadda) had nothing to talk about during the Ramlila Maidan rally.

AAP’s chief spokesperson and party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the fact that the BJP president had to himself come out to speak about MCDs shows the party’s fear of facing the people in civic polls. “It is astonishing that the BJP had been in power for 15 years in the MCD and yet they have nothing of their own to talk about. Schools from class one to fifth are under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, sanitation system, roads and drains inside colonies and villages, the menace of animals and mosquitoes all come under civic bodies. Despite this, JP Nadda could not name a single achievement. What work has BJP done in 15 years?,” said Bharadwaj in a statement.

“Nadda should have presented the report card of the BJP’s 15-year-long government in the municipal corporation. He should drop all the gimmicks and ask for votes in the name of the work his party has done in the MCD. Everyone knows that throughout its term, the BJP has given the people of Delhi only one thing -- the three garbage mountains that have brought shame and notoriety to Delhi. According to reports, the BJP wishes to build 16 more mountains of garbage in the national capital. But, no matter how hard the BJP tries to ruin Delhi, the AAP will not let their plans succeed,” Bharadwaj stated.

The AAP has already begun its preparations for the municipal polls in Delhi. Last month, the AAP had launched a door-to-door campaign with party leaders claiming that the party volunteers have reached out to more than two million households so far.