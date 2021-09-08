Dhanbad judge death: CBI takes over auto, mobile theft cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over two cases filed by the Jharkhand police to investigate the theft of an auto-rickshaw and three mobile phones as part of its probe into death of a judge in Dhanbad, who was mowed down by an auto-rickshaw while on a morning walk in the coal city on July 28, officials familiar with the matter said,

The Supreme Court as well as the Jharkhand high court had taken suo motu cognizance of the hit-and-run incident after CCTV footage showed the three-wheeler deliberately swerving on an empty road to knock down Uttam Anand, who was posted in Dhanbad as additional sessions judge.

The auto-rickshaw, which was stolen from Dhanbad, was later recovered from the neighbouring Giridih district on July 28 night.

According to the July 29 FIR (first information report), which was re-registered by the CBI on Tuesday, one Sugani Devi, 44, stated that her auto-rickshaw having registration number JH10R-0461 was stolen on July 17 by unknown persons. The same vehicle was used by the two accused, Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma, on July 28 for mowing down the judge, police have maintained.

The second case, registered by Jharkhand police August 13 and re-registered by CBI on Tuesday, pertains to theft of three mobile phones belonging to one Purendu Vishwakarma by Rahul Verma on July 27-28 night. Vishwakarma has told police that since his phones were inexpensive, he didn’t file a complaint immediately.

Officials familiar with the probe said they will look at every possibility, including whether thefts were part of a conspiracy.

CBI has already announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for any information regarding the death. It has also carried out polygraph and psychoanalysis tests on both the accused.

The CBI had taken over the probe in August first week after the Supreme Court said the incident had larger ramifications for the independence of the judiciary.