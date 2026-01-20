Dhaula Kuan slip road: NHAI offers ₹18 crore for police post revamp

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed an amount of ₹18.4 crore to the Delhi Police for revamping the Subroto Park police post and giving land for a three-lane slip road planned on the Dhaula Kuan junction to prevent long snarls and congestion, officials said on Monday. The slip road will help in decongesting the way for vehicles heading towards Naraina from NH-48. (HT Archive)

The authority had reportedly requested the Delhi Police for 785 square metre at the police post, which would require relocating part of the building. “A new three lane dedicated slip road will be constructed for vehicles heading towards Naraina from NH-48 and land has been sought from Delhi Police to execute this work. NHAI has offered ₹18.41 crore in lieu of the reconstruction and a formal response is awaited,” an official said.

Delhi Police did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the development.

In a meeting with the secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 6 last year, the Delhi Police had said that they have submitted a proposal for seeking funds from the home ministry for redevelopment of the police post.

Dhaula Kuan remains a major bottleneck for commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram and to Indira Gandhi International Airport. In 2018, NHAI had opened a slip lane for free left at Parade Road junction as part of its Dhaula Kuan decongestion plan, providing relief to airport bound traffic. The 600-metre road has eased congestion on the stretch between Subroto Park crossing and Parade Road intersection, officials explained.

In November last year, HT had reported that the highways authority was planning to widen the section of NH-48 near the Subroto Park Airforce station. Widening of this section is also likely to bring significant improvement to the Delhi–Gurugram corridor.