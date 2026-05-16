New Delhi, The Delhi government has issued a detailed standard operating procedure to ensure continuous monitoring of dewatering pumps to avoid waterlogging during monsoon, officials said on Saturday.

Diesel generator sets, standby pumps, 10-hour fuel stock mandatory in PWD's monsoon plan

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The 10-point SOP issued by the Public Works Department has listed out measures to be taken for traffic management, dewatering exercise, prevent damage to roads and ensure public safety during the monsoon season in the city.

According to the order, pumps will be "operated on auto mode wherever automation has been done and continuous monitoring of operations must be carried out to check for vibration, overheating, unusual noise, or leakage".

The SOP directs field staff to closely monitor water discharge flow to ensure effective dewatering at vulnerable locations during rainfall.

"Adequate fuel stock shall be maintained for uninterrupted operation," the order states.

It further states that standby generators with a capacity of at least 70 per cent of the installed pump capacity must remain ready in case of power failure.

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{{^usCountry}} The sumps should be desilted after every downpour, the SOP further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sumps should be desilted after every downpour, the SOP further said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This year, the PWD has identified a total of 448 waterlogging hotspots across the city, including the ones from 2023, 2024 and 2025 . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, the PWD has identified a total of 448 waterlogging hotspots across the city, including the ones from 2023, 2024 and 2025 . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In case of high intensity rainfall, pump operation shall be done on diesel generator sets only," the SOP states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In case of high intensity rainfall, pump operation shall be done on diesel generator sets only," the SOP states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have also directed that diesel generator sets be tested daily for 10 minutes along with operational checks of pumps connected to the backup system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have also directed that diesel generator sets be tested daily for 10 minutes along with operational checks of pumps connected to the backup system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "No electrical cable shall remain submerged in water. All unauthorized persons must be kept away from operating pump sites," the order states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No electrical cable shall remain submerged in water. All unauthorized persons must be kept away from operating pump sites," the order states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The PWD order added that strict adherence to the guidelines will ensure efficient operation of dewatering pumps, timely removal of waterlogging, and enhanced public safety during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PWD order added that strict adherence to the guidelines will ensure efficient operation of dewatering pumps, timely removal of waterlogging, and enhanced public safety during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh laid the foundation stone for construction of a precast RCC drainage project on the Narela'Bawana road stretch in Narela area.

"The work is being undertaken under Delhi's drainage master plan, aimed at providing a long-term and structured solution to waterlogging in the area," Singh said.

The project will cover a total length of 9.5 km, with 5 km on one side and 4.5 km on the other, and will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹55 crore, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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