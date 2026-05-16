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Diesel generator sets, standby pumps, 10-hour fuel stock mandatory in PWD's monsoon plan

Diesel generator sets, standby pumps, 10-hour fuel stock mandatory in PWD's monsoon plan

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:51 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government has issued a detailed standard operating procedure to ensure continuous monitoring of dewatering pumps to avoid waterlogging during monsoon, officials said on Saturday.

Diesel generator sets, standby pumps, 10-hour fuel stock mandatory in PWD's monsoon plan

The 10-point SOP issued by the Public Works Department has listed out measures to be taken for traffic management, dewatering exercise, prevent damage to roads and ensure public safety during the monsoon season in the city.

According to the order, pumps will be "operated on auto mode wherever automation has been done and continuous monitoring of operations must be carried out to check for vibration, overheating, unusual noise, or leakage".

The SOP directs field staff to closely monitor water discharge flow to ensure effective dewatering at vulnerable locations during rainfall.

"Adequate fuel stock shall be maintained for uninterrupted operation," the order states.

It further states that standby generators with a capacity of at least 70 per cent of the installed pump capacity must remain ready in case of power failure.

Meanwhile, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh laid the foundation stone for construction of a precast RCC drainage project on the Narela'Bawana road stretch in Narela area.

"The work is being undertaken under Delhi's drainage master plan, aimed at providing a long-term and structured solution to waterlogging in the area," Singh said.

The project will cover a total length of 9.5 km, with 5 km on one side and 4.5 km on the other, and will be developed at an estimated cost of 55 crore, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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