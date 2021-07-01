Digital health card may be rolled out by March 2022: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that his government’s ambitious project of a cloud-based healthcare information management system (HIMS) for Delhi residents is likely to be rolled out by March next year.

“Reviewed the progress of Health Information Management System (HIMS). We are creating the most modern health information system in Delhi. Due to Covid-19, there are some delays. Hopefully, it should start by March,” Kejriwal tweeted after a review meeting on Thursday which was also attended by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain.

Also Read | National Doctors’ Day: Delhi doctors recount the horrors of second wave

The HIMS project envisages digital health cards which will essentially be a QR code-based system that will keep a record of clinical details such as health checks, follow-ups, surgeries, medications and vaccinations for each patient. The system is also supposed to include a mobile phone application as well as a 24x7 call centre to help patients with health-related information, fix consultations and other assistance, senior government officials said.

In its first phase, which was supposed to be rolled out by August this year, the project is likely to cover all Delhi government hospitals and dispensaries. Central government hospitals and private hospitals are likely to be included in subsequent phases, said senior government officials.