Revamped Dilli Haat ready for G20 visitors

The redevelopment of Dilli Haat, the open-air crafts market in INA in south Delhi, is now complete and is ready to welcome visitors and foreign dignitaries during the G20 Summit, government officials said. A view of revamped Dilli Haat market ahead of G20 Summit, at INA on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Officials from Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) said that renovation work — which began in February this year — was officially completed with a large, illuminated alphabet signage board was put up on Aurobindo Marg on Tuesday. Officials also said that the market is the only spot managed by the Delhi government’s tourism department that is being prepared for the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.

To be sure, markets in the New Delhi police district jurisdiction will remain shut on September 8, 9 and 10 owing to the G20 Summit.However, all markets outside of the New Delhi area, including Dilli Haat, will remain open.

Among the renovation work done at Dilli Haat, officials said that red sandstone has replaced the existing brickwork flooring which will help in maintenance while older lights have been replaced with energy-efficient LED lights. The roof and walls have been repainted and new roofs were installed for the craft stalls, officials added.

“The revamp plan was already in the pipeline, but we sped the process up as we are expecting visitors from around the world for the Summit. There is no planned delegation, but Dilli Haat has always been a favoured shopping destination for international visitors. For G20, we have decorated the front area with better landscaping and added plants. Moreover, the main entrance gate has been given a facelift and the pillars around it have been painted. The lighted entry signage on Aurobindo Marg was also tested and installed on Tuesday,” said an official from DTTDC, who did not wish to be named.

He added that the slate tiles in front of the permanent shops have been replaced with tin sheets, and the bamboo thatched roofs over stalls have been replaced with bamboo ply sheets. These changes have been made to make the area rain-proof. The older CCTV cameras have been replaced with 35 new cameras for surveillance, the official said.

Officials also said that food stalls on the south side of the market have been made part of a new food plaza with a larger seating capacity. The ticket counters have also been revamped and facade lighting has been done around treesinside market.

Besides, the Kalam Memorial inside Dilli Haat, set up in 2016, has also received a revamp with improved flooring and lighting, officials said. Officials added that the only work remaining is the renovation of toilets to add “modern” fittings, which will be completed over the weekend.

DTTDC officials said that while the final list of artists and artisans who will be displaying their products will be released on September 1, inclusion of Pashmina stalls and other Kashmiri handloom work is expected as winter months are approaching. Additionally, people will be able to find Madhubani paintings, clothing, furniture, home decor and other handicraft from different states.

Dilli Haat, a prominent cultural centre of the Capital and spread over six acres, was inaugurated in March 1994 and has been a popular shopping destination for handicraft and handloom products. It is also known as a hub of food items from across the country. It has a daily footfall of 2,000-6,000 people, the market was designed to sustain and preserve India’s heritage, officials said.

Renovation work at Dilli Haat began in 2021 and has been carried out in different phases in the wake of G20 Summit in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON