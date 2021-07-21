Dilli wali Eid Mubarak! Feel at home with festive delights

Nihari, Sheermal, Biryani, Mutton Korma, Seekh Kebab, Paneer Tikka, Changezi Chicken, Shammi Kebab or Phirni. Does the mention of these dishes remind you of the good old pre-Covid times when you could go out to savour Eid specials at any popular nook in the Walled City? If reading this makes you crave for these delicious dishes, then don’t sit wondering how to relish them. Straight from the bylanes of Old Delhi, around Jama Masjid, dodging the scary crowds, these delicacies can reach your place, this Eid-ul-Adha! And that’s because a few popular eateries are taking requests for home delivery of scrumptious delights, as you revel in the spirit of the festival at the comfort of your home, amid the pandemic.

Feast your eyes and tummy, too

Sheermal at Haji Nadeem’s is perfect to be shared with family and friends.

From Haji Nadeem Shahi Sheermal, which is a stone’s throw from Jama Masjid, one can devour specialities such as the sweet flatbread called sheermal, and the chai time cookie Nan Khatai. Informing that they received quite a few orders, from across Delhi-NCR, in the run up to Eid, Haji Nadeem, who manages the shop, says, “People prefer sheermal because it looks beautiful, has a longer shelf life, and makes for a perfect sweet to be distributed among family and friends on occasions such as Eid. Our Shahi Sheermal remains to be the most popular, although we sell many varieties, ranging from ₹30 to ₹500. These have a coating of pistachio, almonds, and cashews. Some sheermal are coated with ghee. We take orders one day prior, and send the sweets via courier. For those who need sheermal and nan khatai urgently, we get deliveries done sooner, on a little extra payment.”

Got to choose Korma or Kebab? Have both!

In the mood for Nihari and Haleem this Eid? Look no further than Al Jawahar in Matia Mahal, which is synonymous with Mughlai and north Indian cuisine. “Since the pandemic struck, we have been getting orders online from across the city and we are preparing everything keeping all the safety measures in mind,” explains Mohd Arif, owner of the restaurant, adding, “For Eid, we’ve been receiving orders for our specialities including Mutton and Chicken Korma, Seekh Kebab, Paneer Tikka, Changezi Chicken, and Phirni to finish the food on a sweet note!” He informs that place will remain open from 11am to 10pm, and have tied up with food delivery apps to the farthest possible when it comes to delivering.

Indulge the sweet tooth

No Eid spread is complete without a rich, gooey and dry fruit laden Shahi Tukda or Phirni. The popular dish Shahi Tukda is prepared with fried bread topped with rabri and slivered dry fruits. Feast on the delectable and warm dessert while choosing from a variety of jalebis like Paneer Jalebi and Mawa Jalebi from the famous Kallan Sweets near Jama Masjid. And it’s easy to say that Eid just got way more sweet.

Shahi Tukda will make your Eid celebrations unforgettable. (Photo: HT/Shivam Saxena)

From the home kitchens

Those wanting to make their Eid affair a no fuss thing are opting for the elaborate, pre set menu by home chefs. Saira Mujtaba, who runs Saira’s Awadhi Kitchen, in Jangpura, says, “We operate out of my house and do home deliveries as well. Since people are being cautious and preferring low key celebrations, we have received orders for small gatherings, across Delhi-NCR. As part of Awadhi fare, this Eid we have delicacies like Murgh Zafrani Biryani, Galouti Kebabs and Soybean Pulao. And to beat the rush, we started taking orders 24 hours in advance.”

Of intimate meals and memories

Feisal Alkazi, theatre personality, recalls how Eid for him is mostly about the family dining together, and that reminds him of the traditional dish Jareesh. “This Eid, we’ll have a small get together and a contemporary family lunch. We’ll be making Mutton Biryani and Seekh Kebab or Shami Kebab. Everything is made from scratch, at home... My father (late Ebrahim Alkazi, theatre doyen) had an Arab background, and there was a typical dish Jareesh, which we made out of broken wheat, meat and spices. There are very fond memories of eating that while growing up. And they are part of our heritage. But, we tend to not to have it in summer months,” he says.

Ustad Shujaat Khan, sitarist, reminisces his childhood, Eidi and Sheer Korma. He adds, “This Eid, there will be five different kinds of meat that we’ll prepare. We’ll also make the Sheer Khurma, Shami Kebab, and Biryani. I remember, as a child, I used to come back from namaz and get Eidi, and wait for Sheer Korma to get ready. When I was young, artistes would come in to wish my father (sitarist, late Ustad Vilayat Khan), and spend the day, hang out, and laugh. I miss meeting more and more musicians now.”

