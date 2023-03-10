Disaster management agencies should be proactive, says PM

Disaster management agencies should be proactive in their approach so as to minimise damage instead of reacting when a calamity strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while stressing on the usage of advanced technology for risk reduction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Inaugurating third session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Delhi, Modi said: “We cannot stop natural calamities but we can strengthen our system. Instead of being reactive we have to be proactive.”

Citing the example of Bhunga houses of Kutch , in Gujarat, which survived the 2001 earthquake to a large extent, the PM said“...Enriching local technology with the new technology is need of hour. When we link the examples of local resilience with future technology, we will be able to do better towards disaster resilience.”