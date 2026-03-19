Disbursal of ₹24 cr EV subsidy dues initiated: Officials

The Delhi government has initiated the disbursal of ₹24.04 crore in electric vehicle (EV) subsidies to 12,877 individual beneficiaries who have completed their Aadhaar seeding, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, this step was taken to clear long-pending initiatives under the Delhi EV Policy.

According to officials, this step was taken to clear long-pending initiatives under the Delhi EV Policy.

According to official data from the transport department, a total of 22,733 EV subsidy claims were pending since August 2023. After removing duplicate data and completing Aadhaar validation, 16,892 individual cases were forwarded to the public financial management system (PFMS) for Aadhaar-based direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Out of these, 12,877 beneficiaries have completed Aadhaar seeding and are now eligible for subsidy disbursal amounting to ₹24.04 crore. The remaining 4,015 cases, involving around ₹7.25 crore, have been re-uploaded on the PFMS platform and are currently undergoing Aadhaar verification.

A subsidy of ₹7.95 crore will be disbursed to 3,948 verified companies and firm beneficiaries whose documentation and eligibility checks have been completed, officials added.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday alleged that subsidy disbursal was delayed due to the previous government. “The previous government was not serious about addressing pollution or promoting electric mobility. Our government is committed to protecting the health of Delhiites and clearing pending EV subsidies,” he said.

He added that the transport department has strengthened the subsidy mechanism by migrating it to a PFMS-based DBT platform to transfer funds directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

There was no official reaction from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the time of going to press.

The Delhi EV incentive portal is also being upgraded and will soon be relaunched by chief minister Rekha Gupta. Officials said all eligible beneficiaries with pending verification will be processed on priority to ensure timely disbursal.

Officials said that a new environment-friendly EV policy is in the works to further accelerate adoption of electric vehicles and strengthen the overall EV ecosystem in Delhi.

Launched in August 2020, Delhi’s EV Policy offered purchase incentives of up to ₹30,000 for two-wheelers and ₹1.5 lakh for four-wheelers, besides waivers on registration fees and road tax. The initiative resulted in a surge of sales, with EVs making up over 8% of new vehicle registrations in 2024.

The three-year policy term ended in 2023 and work began on a revised policy to align with market trends, new technologies and central government guidelines. Officials said the subsidies disbursal slowed down after the policy expired, and were not disbursed even after the extension.