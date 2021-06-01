Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Dissolve civic bodies, hold polls’: AAP slams BJP after rap from HC
delhi news

‘Dissolve civic bodies, hold polls’: AAP slams BJP after rap from HC

The HC on Monday asked the North body to disclose its list of assets and bank balance, to examine the issue of non-payment of salaries and told the corporation it will attach its properties to recover money.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 07:45 AM IST
AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.(Image via Twitter)

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no right to rule civic bodies in the city, after the Delhi high court threatened to attach the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s assets over the non-payment of its staff.

“The BJP no longer has any right to remain in MCD. The MCDs should be dissolved and fresh elections should be held,” Pathak said in a statement on Monday.

Also read| 'We are going to start attaching your assets’: HC warns North MCD to pay staff

Pathak also said, “The BJP of Delhi has looted the MCD for 15 years such that today there is no money to pay salaries to the employees, and now the MCD’s plots have to be auctioned to pay salaries to the court.”

The HC on Monday asked the North body to disclose its list of assets and bank balance, to examine the issue of non-payment of salaries and told the corporation it will attach its properties to recover money.

Responding to the development, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said he had not received any such order from the court. He said the civic body is making efforts to pay their staff’s salaries on time, and added that doctors, nurses and paramedic staff were released earlier in May.

“We cleared the salaries of doctors, nurses, paramedic staff and sanitation employees till April... it is not that we don’t want to pay, but such an adverse situation has emerged because of revenue losses due to the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi high court mcd aap govt durgesh pathak
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP