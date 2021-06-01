'We are going to start attaching your assets’: HC warns North MCD to pay staff

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to disclose its list of assets and bank balance, to examine the issue of non-payment of salaries to employees and pensions for those retired, and told the civic body it would attach its properties to recover the money.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the right to receive dues was the employees’ fundamental right, and asked the North MCD commissioner to file the affidavit disclosing assets and bank balance by July 4. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 8.

“We have already said that the right to receive salaries and pensions constitutes a fundamental right, and we have already directed the corporations to ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions of their employees and pensioners,” the bench said, adding that, “now we are going to attach your assets”.

Also read: CM inaugurates walk-in vaccine centre at ITO for journalists, their families

The court said either the corporation shall retrench some of its staff or increase its revenue, but must pay its employees on time. The North MCD counsel told the high court that apart from teachers and pensioners, all other civic body employees have been paid their salaries till April this year.

On being asked how much more money they require to clear the dues, advocate Divya Prakash Pande, representing North MCD, said with ₹300 crores, they will be able to clear the present dues, and employees and pensioners will be paid till date.

“But, with this you will be able to clear only arrears, what about the future?” the high court asked.

North MCD counsel Pande also said they have given a representation to the Lieutenant Governor to merge the finances of the three corporations while they may continue to operate separately, as it will help the North MCD to tide over the funds shortage.

The court was informed that South MCD and East MCD have paid salaries and pensions to all classes of employees till date.