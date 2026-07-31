DJB introduces performance-linked pay for operators of sewage treatment plants

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has introduced a performance-linked payment system for private firms that operate in-situ sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Delhi’s drains, under which payments will be tied directly to the quality of treated wastewater discharged into the Yamuna, water minister Parvesh Verma announced on Thursday.

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Under the revised framework, operators will receive full payment only if the treated water achieves biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS) levels below 10 mg/L.

Payments will reduce as water quality deteriorates – 85% if BOD and TSS reach 15 mg/L and 30 mg/L respectively, and 70% if the parameters rise to 20 mg/L and 50 mg/L. No payment will be released if the treated water fails to meet these thresholds.

“There will be no upfront payments. The extent of treatment will determine payment. Online meters will be installed at the inlet and outlet, and monitoring will be fully digital,” Verma said.

The minister said the monitoring system will generate data every five minutes, along with daily and monthly reports. “Three slabs have been made for BOD and TSS parameters,” he said

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the incoming wastewater in some drains records BOD levels as high as 400-800 mg/L. Delhi has 22 major drains that discharge into the Yamuna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the incoming wastewater in some drains records BOD levels as high as 400-800 mg/L. Delhi has 22 major drains that discharge into the Yamuna. {{/usCountry}}

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The move is part of the Delhi government’s broader Yamuna rejuvenation plan. Alongside the construction of new STPs over the next two-and-a-half to three years, the government is expanding in-situ treatment, where wastewater is treated directly within drains before entering the river, Verma explained.

Currently, there are 37 STPs operating in Delhi to treat domestic sewage. However, monthly reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have repeatedly indicated that several of these plants fail to meet the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mandated BOD:TSS criteria of 10:10 mg/L. In addition to these plants, in situ treatment is being carried out at the drain level.

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On Tuesday, DJB awarded the contract for in-situ treatment of the Delhi Gate drain, one of the Capital’s largest. Verma said several companies had expressed interest in technologies such as nanobubbles for future projects.

The decision comes amid concerns over the effectiveness of Delhi’s drain treatment programme. As reported by HT in June, a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) assessment found that none of the 22 drains discharging into the Yamuna met the prescribed BOD standard of 30 mg/L. Shahdara drain recorded the highest BOD level at 105 mg/L, followed by Barapullah drain at 100 mg/L.

The same report found that eight of Delhi’s 36 in-situ STPs were either non-operational or failed to meet Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) treatment standards. Among the poorest-performing facilities were those at Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli and Ghitorni, while Coronation Pillar, Yamuna Vihar-1 and 3, Molarband and other plants were also found non-compliant. In April, nine such plants had failed to meet the prescribed norms.

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BOD measures the amount of oxygen required to break down organic matter in water, while TSS indicates the concentration of suspended particles. Lower values for both parameters signify better water quality.