DK Upadhyaya is new Delhi HC chief justice

The Union law ministry on Tuesday notified the appointment of justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the chief justice of the Delhi high court, moving him from his role as the chief justice of the Bombay high court. He will take over from justice Vibhu Bakhru, who is serving as the acting chief justice of the Delhi high court.

The appointment was notified a week after the collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and justices Bhushan R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka, on January 8, proposed the transfer.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court,” the ministry’s notification said.

Upadhyaya’s transfer takes the Delhi high court’s strength to 38, against the sanction of 60 judges.

Justice Upadhyaya, born in June 1965 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, pursued his legal education at Lucknow University and began his practice in 1991. His legal career was primarily centred on civil and constitutional law at the Allahabad high court.

After serving as the chief standing counsel for Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2011, justice Upadhyaya was appointed a judge of the Allahabad high court in November 2011 and was elevated to a permanent judge in August 2013. He served as the senior judge of the Lucknow bench before being appointed the chief justice of the Bombay high court in July 2023.

The ministry also named justice Alok Aradhe as Upadhyaya’s replacement, as the chief justice of the Bombay high court, and justice Sujoy Paul as the acting chief justice of the Telangana high court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court,” the ministry said in its notification.

Justice Aradhe, 60, began his legal practice in 1988, specialising in civil, constitutional, arbitration and company law. Over the years, he gained recognition for his contributions to legal scholarship, revising seminal works on administrative law and statutory interpretation.

Justice Aradhe was appointed an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh high court in December 2009 and became a permanent judge in February 2011. He served in the Jammu and Kashmir high court, including a stint as acting chief justice, before being transferred to the Karnataka high court in 2018. In July 2023, he took oath as the chief justice of the Telangana high court.