Delhi Metro launches drive to unclog area around stns

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said it was conducting a special encroachment removal drive at 11 Metro stations with multi-modal integration (MMI) facilities. The drive, which started on May 17, will continue till May 31 and aims to clear pedestrian pathways of unauthorised street vendors and encroachers, as well as any hindrances caused by e-rickshaws and autos.

Rickshaws parked at the entry of Karol Bagh Metro station, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The 11 stations are Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur, Janakpuri West, Delhi Cantt, Nehru Enclave, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Welcome, Delhi Gate, Kashmere Gate and Chhattarpur, all prominent stations with MMI, which had gradually been encroached, DMRC officials said.

“The objective is to ensure safe and smooth flow of pedestrians, intermediate mode of transport and general traffic for proper utilisation of MMI facilities available at these stations. This will also provide a barrier-free movement for commuters entering and exiting these Metro stations,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

DMRC said this special drive was being undertaken in co-ordination with the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the station staff concerned between 8am and 11am and between 5pm and 8pm.

According to a police officer part of the drive, local police from the nearest police station of all 11 Metro stations have been called in to ensure there are no law-and-order problems. “These teams are ensuring that any encroachment is being removed smoothly from the area outside Metro stations,” he said.

Commuters, meanwhile, hailed the authorities’ efforts to improve walkability at Metro stations.

Riddhima Singh, a 19-year-old who frequently uses the Janakpuri West Metro station to commute, said as soon as one steps out of the station, they are greeted by a long queue of e-rickshaws. “A dedicated space needs to be allotted to them and officials need to ensure they stay there,” she said.

The problem is not limited to pedestrians, but those commuting via private vehicles too. Harsh Jain, a 34-year-old who crosses the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station every day in his car, said diversions due to the under-construction flyover and the queue of e-rickshaws and autos often lead to snarls.

Currently, 61 Metro stations across the DMRC network have MMI facilities and work is in progress for 10 more stations. MMI involves redesigning the station exteriors to improve last-mile connectivity. MMI stations are supposed to have pick-up and drop facilities, pedestrian pathways, and facilitate seamless integration with public transport in a 300km radius.