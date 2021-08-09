DMRC to develop internal road below Trilokpuri section to improve congestion

After flagging off the missing 290-metre link between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 stations on the Pink Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now working on developing a road between Vasundhara Road and Khudi Ram Bose Marg near the former station to decongest areas around the metro corridor.

DMRC on Sunday said the internal road, below the Metro viaduct, will improve the flow of traffic and decongest the area.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said the road will be 160 metres long and 16 metres wide (excluding the median, footpath, boundary wall, etc). Work on it is likely to be completed by October this year, said officials.

“At present, even though the section is opened, the road network in the internal pockets of Trilokpuri is not maintained and this impairs last-mile connectivity with Metro stations. Our aim is to develop a multimodal system that is interconnected so that passengers are not stranded once they leave the Metro station,” a senior Metro official said.

According to traffic police estimates, the stretch connecting Vasundhara Road and Khudi Ram Bose Marg, will significantly help minimise traffic woes in the internal roads in neighbouring areas.

The DMRC on Friday inaugurated the 290-metre missing link between Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar pocket-1 on the Pink Line (connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar). While the corridor was opened in 2019, this section could not be completed because of land acquisition issues. The section, which was earlier set to be opened from September last year, was delayed further because of construction restrictions and the lack of available labourers and construction material because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“DMRC has maintained a tradition of developing peripheral areas around the viaducts and tunnels which it has constructed as part of the Metro network. For example, the rotary at Mandi House was beautified and the road widened when the station was built,” the Metro said.