Faster inter-line transit on Delhi Metro phase 4 network

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is looking to cut down the transit time spent in changing Metro lines in the upcoming Phase IV section by designing 11 interchange stations within 200 metres or less of each other, according to officials aware of the matter.

Officials said that this would also bring down the need for travellators at these stations. There will be only three interchange stations which will have foot overbridges (FOBs) connecting the two stations – at Azadpur, Peeragarhi, and Pitampura, with the longest interchange on Phase 4 being the 164-metre walk at Peeragarhi.

The remaining interchange stations are either all being built parallel to one another or will have minimal walks to connect the elevated station with the underground one, officials said.

Till Phase 3, long interchange corridors have been a problem at several metro stations, meaning one may spend around 5-10 minutes going from one line to another.

At present, the longest interchange between two stations is the 1.2km between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line) and Dhaula Kuan (Airport Express Line). This is followed by a 300-metre interchange at Rajouri Garden (connecting Pink and Blue lines).

Both interchanges have travellators, a feature the DMRC plans to avoid in Phase 4, officials said. The third longest stretch is at Kalkaji Mandir (connecting Magenta and Violet lines), which is of 260 metres and does not have a travellator.

“In Phase 4, connectivity between the old and the new stations will be less than 200 metres at all locations and it will be easier for commuters to change from one corridor to the other,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, Corporate Communications at DMRC.

After Peeragarhi (164 metres), which will connect the Green and Magenta lines, the next longest interchange in Phase 4 will be the 146-metre interchange at Pitampura, which will connect the Red and Magenta lines. Azadpur – the second triple change metro station in the DMRC network after Kashmere Gate, will connect the Yellow and Pink lines with the Magenta Line through a 100-metre-long FOB.

DMRC said in all other cases in Phase 4, stations have been planned in a way that they are either on top of one another or share the same platform, or connect an elevated station with an underground one.

For instance, the upcoming Majlis Park (connecting Pink and Magenta Lines) and Maujpur metro station (connecting two separate branches of the Pink Line), will both have a common concourse for all four platforms.

Officials said the length of the interchange may change slightly after the final designs are ready, or during construction.

Daily commuters said while travellators can be useful to a large extent, it is better when the interchange stations are built closer to one another as it saves both time and energy. “I use the Hauz Khas interchange daily in order to commute to work and that involves multiple elevation changes there, including a long corridor which can take around 5 to 10 minutes during peak hours. If the new interchanges are being built closer to one another, then we can avoid such long transit walks,” said Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Janakpuri.

As part of the Phase 4 expansion, DMRC is constructing 65.2km of new lines across three different corridors, with 46 new stations. This includes the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram extension of the Magenta Line, the Mukundpur-Maujpur extension of the Pink Line, and a new silver line corridor from Aerocity to Tughlakabad.

While the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor of Phase 4 is set to be completed by November 2024, the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram and the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridors are likely to be completed by September 2025.