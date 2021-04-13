Doctor arrested for forging wife’s signature to get loans

The Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) on Monday said it arrested a 58-year-old doctor for allegedly forging his wife’s signature and ID cards to mortgage their joint property and avail two loans worth ₹2.90 crore without her knowledge.

The couple, both doctors, have been living separately since 2006. The accused, Sudhakar Arya, who runs a nursing home in Vaishali near Ghaziabad, was arrested last week and is presently in jail, said additional deputy commissioner of police (EOW) K Ramesh. “A case of cheating and forgery was registered in 2018 on the complaint of Arya’s wife. During the investigation, we verified the allegations and sent the relevant documents and signatures to the forensic lab for authentication. After collecting enough evidence against Arya, we arrested him. The probe is still on,” he said.

Additional commissioner of police (EOW) R K Singh said the fraud came to light when an application by Arya’s wife for a loan in a nationalised bank for her daughter’s higher studies was rejected. The bank told her that she had already taken heavy loans and had defaulted on payments too. Upon further enquiry, she learnt that her husband had allegedly taken two loans of nearly ₹2.90 crore from a finance company in 2015-16.

“The woman found that her signatures were forged on the loan forms and the attached PAN and voter ID cards were also fake. Her husband had mortgaged their joint properties as a collateral security, without her knowledge or consent,” said Singh, adding that a case was registered on the woman’s complaint and investigation was taken up.

During the probe, the additional DCP said, it was learnt that the non-banking financial institution had moved for the auction of the property due to non-payment of dues. The two mortgaged properties are in Vaishali and east Delhi’s Patparganj.

“Our probe revealed that the couple had a joint account in which the two loan amounts were transferred. Arya withdrew the money and used a portion of it to repay the loans he had earlier taken in his own name. Where he invested the remaining money is being probed,” added Ramesh.