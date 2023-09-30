News / Cities / Delhi News / Doctor attacked with knife at her Delhi clinic

Doctor attacked with knife at her Delhi clinic

PTI |
Sep 30, 2023 10:58 PM IST

After the incident, the attacker fled from the spot. The victim has multiple stab injuries and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A 40-year-old doctor was allegedly attacked with a knife by a person at her clinic in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden Extension area on Saturday, police said.

A case of attempt to murder is being registered. (Representative Image)
A case of attempt to murder is being registered. (Representative Image)

In the afternoon, a person came to Dr Sangay Bhutia’s clinic and attacked her with a knife in the staircase of the building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Bhutia runs a clinic on the ground floor of the building and lives on the upper floors, he said.

After the incident, the attacker fled from the spot. The victim has multiple stab injuries and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

A case of attempt to murder is being registered. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, they said.

Prima facie, no angle of robbery has been found and the attacker appears to be someone known. However, it is yet to be confirmed, the DCP added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out