Doctor targeted by snatcher in central Delhi

A 30-year-old doctor was left with multiple fractures to her face after a man allegedly assaulted her in a suspected robbery case while she was walking to her workplace at Lok Nayak Hospital in central Delhi on Tuesday night, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Police are yet to identify and nab the suspect. (Representational image)

Police said the woman’s bag containing her phone and other valuables was missing. Police are yet to identify and nab the suspect.

Deputy commissioner of police (central), Sanjay Kumar Sain, said that a case of robbery, and causing hurt during robbery, was registered at IP Estate police station. “The local police team and our special staff are working to nab the suspect,” said Sain. Police identified the victim as Pooja Meena, who lives in a rented accommodation in Vikram Nagar near ITO and works in the surgery department of the hospital. Meena usually walks to her workplace.

According to Meena, she was walking past the Khooni Darwaza near Delhi Gate around 9pm when she noticed a man walking towards her. “The moment he walked past me, he struck my head really hard. I am not sure what he used to hit me, but I feel it was his hand,” she said.

Meena said that she fell on her face and hit her forehead. “I screamed for help, which he tried to stop by gagging me. I dropped my wallet and sprinted towards the hospital gate. At that moment it did not seem like he was after my belongings,” Meena added.

She came across hospital guards and some colleagues. Though the guards tried to look for the suspect, he had escaped, police said. “I have suffered at least three fractures in my head and face, including my nose. However, none of the injuries are life-threatening, she said.

