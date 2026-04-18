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Domestic help, aides rob Delhi family of 30 lakh gold in 20 minutes: How it happened

What began as an ordinary evening for a family in Delhi's upscale Golf Links area quickly turned into a terrifying ordeal.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 11:24 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha | Edited by Karishma Ayaldasani
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What began as an ordinary evening for a family in Delhi's upscale Golf Links area quickly turned into a terrifying ordeal -- not at the hands of strangers, but someone they had let into their home just days earlier.

Here's how he incident took place

The men were carrying sticks and house-breaking tools to "scare" the family members, said police(File Photo/ANI)

It was early Thursday evening, between 7:30 to 8 pm, when a family of four – an elderly couple, their daughter-in-law, and their minor grandchild – were allegedly “held hostage”, “manhandled” and robbed of gold and cash.

The ordeal began when the family opened the door to their recently hired house help, who had joined them just five to six days earlier.

Also Read: 60-yr-old man, son stabbed to death by neighbour in Delhi’s Alaknanda

However, he wasn't alone. With him entered 5 accomplices, who manhandled the family members, held them hostage and robbed them of gold jewellery worth 25-30 lakhs within 20-25 minutes.

“The family had hired the accused around five to six days back. He came there around 7:30pm and they opened the door for him. However, they did not know he was followed by five masked men. All the accused gained entry and then manhandled the family members. The family was then held hostage in a room and threatened to give all their jewellery,” a senior police officer said.

The main accused has been identified as Sushil -- who the officials found was hired after another domestic staffer recommended his name.

Also Read: Cyber fraud racket unearthed in Delhi

The incident sheds a light on lapse of security in even high-end areas. Despite being so close to some of the most heavily guarded parts of the city, the accused managed to slip away without a trace.

The victim family owns a liquor business and lives near Tughlaq Road. The elderly man is the chairman and managing director of the liquor firm owned by the family, according to two investigators aware of the case details, who asked not to be identified.

The victims family has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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