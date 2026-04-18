Man held for killing father-son duo in south Delhi housing society attack

Delhi Police arrested a man early on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a father-son duo to death and injuring their relative inside a housing society in south Delhi’s Alaknanda after a dispute between neighbouring families turned violent. Representational image.

The accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments in Alaknanda, was held after he allegedly attacked his neighbours following a heated argument on Friday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Anant Mittal said, “A PCR call was made by locals who complained that a resident killed another resident. The father-son duo succumbed to their injuries while the cousin sustained injuries. The accused has been identified and detained, and further investigation is underway.”

Police said the victims — Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27) — were rushed to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, where they were declared dead on arrival. A relative, Rahul, is undergoing treatment, they said.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from a long-standing dispute over financial and parking issues between the two families, which escalated into a violent confrontation outside their residence around 6.15pm.

Residents alleged delays in medical assistance as they transported the injured to hospital themselves.

The police have registered an FIR at CR Park police station on charges of murder and collected forensic evidence.