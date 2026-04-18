Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Man held for killing father-son duo in south Delhi housing society attack

    Investigators said the attack stemmed from a long-standing dispute over financial and parking issues between the two families.

    Published on: Apr 18, 2026 8:20 AM IST
    By Hemani Bhandari
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Delhi Police arrested a man early on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a father-son duo to death and injuring their relative inside a housing society in south Delhi’s Alaknanda after a dispute between neighbouring families turned violent.

    Representational image.
    Representational image.

    The accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments in Alaknanda, was held after he allegedly attacked his neighbours following a heated argument on Friday evening.

    Deputy commissioner of police (South) Anant Mittal said, “A PCR call was made by locals who complained that a resident killed another resident. The father-son duo succumbed to their injuries while the cousin sustained injuries. The accused has been identified and detained, and further investigation is underway.”

    Police said the victims — Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27) — were rushed to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, where they were declared dead on arrival. A relative, Rahul, is undergoing treatment, they said.

    Investigators said the attack stemmed from a long-standing dispute over financial and parking issues between the two families, which escalated into a violent confrontation outside their residence around 6.15pm.

    Residents alleged delays in medical assistance as they transported the injured to hospital themselves.

    The police have registered an FIR at CR Park police station on charges of murder and collected forensic evidence.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    Home/Cities/Delhi News/Man Held For Killing Father-son Duo In South Delhi Housing Society Attack
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes