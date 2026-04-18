Cyber fraud racket unearthed in Delhi

New Delhi: A cyber fraud racket with links extending to foreign handlers operating through encrypted social media channels and involved in the use of mule bank accounts for siphoning off money cheated through online investment frauds was unearthed following the arrest of three men, including a private bank’s relationship manager, senior police officers said on Friday. Investigators are conducting a reverse trail investigation to bust the entire cyber crime network linked to the arrested people

The arrests were made by the special staff team of the east police district. A case of petty organised crime and cheating was registered under sections 112 and 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Pandav Nagar police station on April 8. Investigators are now conducting a reverse trail investigation to bust the entire cyber crime network linked to the arrested people, including their foreign handlers, the officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajiv Kumar said that the case originated from a complaint lodged on the national cybercrime reporting portal (NCRP) by Aman Babu Maurya, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who was duped of ₹10,000 through an investment fraud. Investigations revealed that the cheated money was transferred into an alleged mule account maintained at a private bank in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in east Delhi.

“Details of the account were obtained and analysed. It was learnt that the account was opened in the name of a private firm under proprietorship of a resident of Delhi’s Old Kondli, identified as Shokin. Further financial scrutiny revealed that the account was linked with eight more NCRP complaints, indicating its repeated use in cyber fraud activities. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was taken up,” said DCP Kumar.

Police said investigators arrested Shokin and he disclosed that he was induced to open the account by his nephew, Sharuk alias Jojo, who was subsequently arrested. Their interrogation revealed the role of a bank employee in facilitating the opening of mule accounts for monetary benefits.

“Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the private bank and a relationship manager, Franshu Kumar, was arrested,” added the DCP.