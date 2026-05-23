Domestic help dies by suicide at employer’s house in NW Delhi, kin allege foul play

New Delhi: An 18-year-old woman, who worked as a domestic help, allegedly died by suicide at her employer’s house in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Thursday morning, police said on Friday.

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Police added that inquest proceedings have been initiated and it has been found that the woman ended her life after her parents refused to get her married to her friend.

According to the police, the woman left her house around 9am on Thursday and went to her employer’s house in Shalimar Bagh, where she works as a caretaker for a one-year-old baby.

Police said that around 11.30 am, a call was received from the house alleging that the house help ended her life.

Akanksha Yadav, DCP (northwest) said, “Information regarding the suicide of a young woman was received in the area. During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the room (where her body was found) was locked from inside, which was later broken by the house owner. The woman was immediately shifted to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.”

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{{^usCountry}} The postmortem examination has been conducted, said the police. The houseowner told the police that the woman went to the room and locked herself. When they tried to call her, she didn’t respond. They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The postmortem examination has been conducted, said the police. The houseowner told the police that the woman went to the room and locked herself. When they tried to call her, she didn’t respond. They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. {{/usCountry}}

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“During inquiry, it also came to notice that the deceased was reportedly acquainted with a 20-year-old man, a resident of Azadpur. As per information received, the woman wanted to marry him. However, her family members had allegedly opposed the marriage. Further investigation is in progress,” said the DCP.

However, family members accused the police of lying.

The woman’s aunt said: “There was no issue in the family. She left home and was in a good mood. She has asked us to buy watermelon for her. After two hours, the police called us. The houseowner did not even inform us. We saw her body and there were bruises on back and hands. I’m sure she was killed. Her parents are in shock. She couldn’t have died by suicide. She was the eldest sibling in the family.”

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Police said such allegations have not come up yet in the probe and no foul play has been found.