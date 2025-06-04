Don’t demolish slums without giving permanent houses: Delhi CM

New Delhi A demolition drive at Madrasi Camp on June 1. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday directed officials not to demolish slums “without providing permanent houses” warning of strict action “against those who spread rumours regarding demolition”, according to a statement issued by the CM’s office.

The CMO said instructions were also issued to register an FIR against rumourmongers, in a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat with officials from DUSIB, PWD, DDA, and MCD.

CM Gupta said that “some people are spreading the misconception that slums are being demolished, while the government has assured that no slum will be demolished without giving them permanent houses,” according to the statement issued by the CMO.

In the meeting, the CM also discussed a multi-dimensional plan aimed at ensuring basic facilities for slum dwellers. “All departments have been directed to arrange for essential facilities like sewer, drainage, drinking water, roads, street lights, community toilets and garbage management in the slum colonies. The government has allocated a budget of ₹700 crore to provide better facilities in the slums,” the CMO said.

Gupta said that every slum dweller has the right to live with dignity. “It is our responsibility to ensure that they also get the same facilities that other citizens of the city have. All the slums of Delhi will be redeveloped in a phased manner,” she said.

The CMO said that during the review, officers apprised the CM of action being taken against encroachments, which were obstructing smooth traffic movement. CM Gupta said that alternative sites should be arranged for street vendors holding Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana papers, the CMO said.

The Aam Aadmi Party attacked the BJP government over demolition drives.

In a post on X on Tuesday, AAP’s Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “On May 31, CM Rekha Gupta said that not a single slum would be allowed to be demolished in Delhi and on June 1, all the slums in Madrasi Camp were bulldozed. During the elections, BJP leaders staged a drama of staying overnight in these slums and now, the homes of those poor people have been demolished.”