DPCC finds encroachments, no illegal dairies on floodplains

In a status report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) claimed that there are no illegally operating dairy farms on the Yamuna floodplains near Mayur Vihar; however, it admitted that several encroachments existed at the site. The committee’s report states that at Mayur Vihar, no permanent dairy farm structure was found during the inspection, but several scattered jhuggis were found.

The DPCC had carried out inspections in the “O-zone” area of the floodplains in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 below the DND flyover toll booth and nearby area on June 15 and 19, and at the floodplains near the New Friends Colony (NFC) on July 2, after allegations surfaced that dairy farms were illegally operating there.

The committee’s report states that at Mayur Vihar, no permanent dairy farm structure was found during the inspection, but several scattered jhuggis were found. “Several temporary animal shelters with fodder for feeding cattle are also observed, and some cattle are also seen tied with wooden pegs to the ground,” states the report dated July 10, adding that no operator was found near these temporary shelters, and that 50 to 60 bovine animals were found grazing in the nearby open grasslands.

The report then states that the residents of the jhuggis said the animals belonged to the cattlemen in Chak Chilla village in Mayur Vihar.

According to the report, at NFC, the committee did not find any permanent dairy structures but did find temporary shelters housing cattle without owners and grazing cattle.

The DPCC also stated that it sent letters to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), requesting removal of the animals and the encroachment.