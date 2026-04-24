New Delhi, The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has rolled out a Standard Operating Procedure to tighten enforcement of noise pollution norms across the national Capital. This mandates time-bound action on complaints, proper monitoring and imposing environmental compensation on violators. DPCC issues time-bound SOP to crack down on noise violation

The SOP dated April 17 and effective immediately seeks to address persistent enforcement gaps by clearly laying down authorities' responsibilities and a structured response mechanism, ranging from complaint registration to penalties.

Under the new framework, the DPCC cell must formally record and act upon all noise pollution complaints across the DPCC jurisdiction, including those against restaurants, bars, pubs and other commercial establishments.

Noise monitoring must be conducted within three days, if required.

The SOP introduces a strict timeline-driven enforcement chain.

"The Air Laboratory of DPCC shall conduct noise monitoring during the time frame as mentioned in the complaint. It shall also monitor the background noise level of the close surrounding area for comparison with actual noise-generating source," the SOP mentioned, adding that monitoring must adhere to the prescribed standards as per Schedule III of the Noise Rules, 2000.

According to the SOP, the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, were notified to control and prevent noise pollution under the Environment Act, 1986. These rules aim to protect public health and the environment by regulating noise levels from all sources, such as loudspeakers, vehicular horns, construction activities, and industrial machinery.

The rules establish noise standards for different areas during the day and night, prohibiting the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am without prior permission from the relevant authority.

As per the rules, the permissible sound limit in an industrial area is 75 dB Leq during daytime and 70 dB Leq during nighttime .

Permissible limits for daytime and nighttime in commercial areas are 65 dB Leq and 55 dB Leq, respectively. For residential areas, the daytime limit is 55 dB Leq and the nighttime limit is 45 dB Leq; for silence zones, the limits are 50 dB Leq and 40 dB Leq for daytime and nighttime, respectively.

dB Leq is a unit of decibel used to measure sound.

Once monitoring confirms noise levels exceed prescribed limits, the DPCC must forward inspection reports along with enforcement recommendations to designated authorities within seven days, with a copy to the complainant.

In a push for accountability, the SOP mandates coordination between the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and police authorities to seize equipment generating excessive noise. This step aims to ensure on-ground compliance rather than relying on mere advisories.

The move also sharpens the penalty regime, imposing environmental compensation on violators in accordance with existing directions.

The SOP specifies a formal recovery mechanism, requiring offenders to deposit penalties directly with the DPCC.

Officials said the guidelines are designed to ensure uniform enforcement, as authorities continue to receive frequent complaints about loud music systems and other noise sources in residential and commercial areas despite existing rules.

The SOP emphasises scientific monitoring, requiring noise assessments to account for background levels and to be conducted according to prescribed standards, preferably in the presence of both complainants and representatives of the establishment concerned.

If noise levels are within permissible limits, the complainant will be formally informed, introducing transparency into the grievance redressal process.

The SOP is based on earlier directions and court orders, including those from the National Green Tribunal , which called for identifying accountable authorities and implementing stronger administrative measures to curb noise pollution in Delhi.

The roles defined for DPCC also included maintaining real-time noise monitoring stations, sharing data with relevant agencies, compiling enforcement data and coordinating awareness campaigns.

With clearly defined timelines, enforcement triggers, and penalty provisions, the SOP marks a shift towards stricter, evidence-based regulation of noise pollution in the Capital, where violations, particularly during night hours, remain a recurring concern.

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