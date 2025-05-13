DPCC seeks solutions from IITs, IMD to combat Delhi’s pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has written to all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) seeking scientific and technological solutions to combat Delhi’s persistent air pollution, officials said. The eleven challenges highlighted by the DPCC included geographical and climatic factors, vehicular pollution, industrial emission, construction activities, agricultural residue burning, and more. (HT Archive)

In a letter dated May 9, the DPCC shared a list of 11 key challenges contributing to the capital’s air quality crisis, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, biomass burning, and road dust kicked up by traffic, and has invited concept notes of up to 5,000 words, supported by a digital presentation, within 15 days. “Accordingly, it will be shared with the Delhi government to possibly take some of the solutions on board,” said a DPCC official.

The suggestions will be considered by the Delhi government, which may also provide incentives for selected concept notes, as per the letter. The DPCC said a real-time source apportionment study—which scientifically identifies the percentage contribution of different pollutants to overall air contamination—is also critical. “Deployment of low-cost PM2.5/PM10 sensors at multiple locations in Delhi is a point of deliberation,” the letter added.

The eleven challenges highlighted by the DPCC included geographical and climatic factors, vehicular pollution, industrial emission, construction activities, agricultural residue burning, policy implementation and enforcement, public awareness and behaviour change, infrastructure and planning, regional cooperation, biomass burning and resuspension of road dust.

The national capital frequently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) often breaching hazardous levels. On November 18, 2023, Delhi’s AQI hit 494, the second-highest reading since 2015. The capital’s air quality continues to deteriorate annually due to recurring factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

To be sure, air pollution also emerged as a major poll plank in the recent elections, with the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government pledging to halve Delhi’s pollution by 2030.