Draft UG curriculum: DUTA’s suggestions to be sent next week

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Sunday said that it will share its detailed feedback on the draft undergraduate curriculum framework, released by the varsity last week, with the university administration through a series of deliberations starting next week.

The teacher’s body constituted a panel to review the proposed framework and is expected to submit its feedback by Tuesday. The university has given stakeholders time till January 30 to submit feedback on the proposed framework.

“We invited feedback from college staff associations on the framework proposed by the university and will be submitting our representation to the university next week. The DUTA executive has already met and finalised an outline of our response to the framework, and the sub-committee will submit its final representation by Monday or Tuesday,” DUTA president AK Bhagi said.

Bhagi said that the DUTA was of the view that “credit dilution and loss of academic content” of any kind was not acceptable. “We want the three-year honours degree to continue with the same number of credits as before. We will oppose any loss of any teaching position in any department of any college,” said Bhagi.

The new draft reduces the number of credits to 176 from 196 outlined in the first draft of the framework, which was approved by the academic council last year.

“In three years, students should be able to secure the same degree as before without any loss of academic content,” said Bhagi.

He said that while DUTA representatives had already met vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh once, one or two more meetings were likely in the coming week to deliberate on the representation that the body will be submitting.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta earlier told HT the university will place the draft before the academic council and executive committee after feedback was collected from all stakeholders..