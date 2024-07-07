Drink driving cases in Delhi see uptick of 27% this year

The Capital has seen a 27% increase in the number of drink driving cases in the first six months this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. Between January 1 and June 30 this year, 12,468 people have been prosecuted for driving under the influence of alcohol, as compared to 9,837 violators recorded during the corresponding period in 2023, said the latest data released by the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday. Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, states that if a person is found driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of more than 30 grams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, then the driver can be fined, imprisoned, or both. (Representational image)

According to officials, the surge in prosecution during the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year is alarming and the situation demands immediate attention from both the law enforcement agencies and the public.

Special commissioner of police (traffic) HGS Dhaliwal said that the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024.

“This analysis sheds light on areas with the most prevalent traffic violations, allowing for targeted enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic laws. Driving under the influence of alcohol poses a grave risk not only to the driver but also to passengers, pedestrians and other motorists. It impairs judgement, slows reaction times, and increases the likelihood of accidents causing injuries or fatalities. In response to this concerning surge in cases, we have intensified our efforts to crack down on drink driving. Strict enforcement measures, including increased checks and breath-analysis tests, are being implemented to deter individuals from engaging in this hazardous behaviour,” he said.

He added that it is imperative for everyone to recognise the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and to refrain from doing so. “We are also emphasising the importance of community involvement in combating the menace of drink driving. “Citizens are encouraged to promptly report any instances of suspected drink driving, thereby contributing to the collective effort to create safer roads for everyone,” Dhaliwal added.

Road safety experts said that the rise is alarming. Prince Singhal, the founder of the “Community Against Drunken Driving”, said that the sale of alcohol has increased by 14% last year and the obvious fallout of this increase is drink driving.

“27% is a disastrous increase, especially when we have just crossed the half-year mark. The reasons for such increase are obvious and have been unresolved for long. Drink driving enforcements are sporadic and spread far and wide or on weekend or late at night, what about all those times when people drink during the day, wee hours of the morning or nights between Monday to Thursday. If we don’t check drink drivers once, then they turn into repeat offenders,” he said.

He further said that there is no mandatory check of age at liquor vends/bars and pubs making underage drinking rampant, which is a very large part of the problem. “These young adults are not aware of their alcohol limits and their penchant for risk taking ends up in dangerous and unruly behaviour often resulting in accidents and trauma. Since many of the underage consumers don’t have a place to drink, a car or a vehicle become their obvious choice,” added Singhal.

