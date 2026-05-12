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Driver stages 17.75 lakh robbery in outer-north Delhi, held with son

Driver stages ₹17.75 lakh robbery in outer-north Delhi, held with son

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a driver the mastermind behind the 18 lakh robbery case who had earlier claimed that motorcycle-borne assailants robbed him of the money, an official said on Tuesday.

Driver stages 17.75 lakh robbery in outer-north Delhi, held with son

Police arrested the driver and his son.

"The accused, Naresh , allegedly staged the robbery after conspiring to steal his employer's cash in outer-north Delhi. Police also arrested his son, Bharat , and recovered the entire amount, 17.75 lakh, from them," a senior police officer said.

According to police, they received a PCR call regarding a robbery near DSIIDC Bawana on Sunday evening.

Naresh, a Budh Vihar resident who worked as a driver, told police that three unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted his black SUV, smashed its window with a stone, and fled with about 18 lakh cash he was carrying for his employer.

"An FIR was filed at the Bawana police station, and teams formed to crack the case. Police scanned CCTV footage from nearby routes and analysed technical surveillance details. The footage raised suspicion because Naresh's vehicle was seen slowing down unusually near the alleged crime spot while no motorcycle was seen following or intercepting it," the police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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