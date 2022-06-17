Drizzles keep Delhi’s temperature in check; AQI in ‘moderate’ category today

Several parts of Delhi received mild rainfall in the early hours of Friday as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier this week.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Thursday stood at 23.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood at 104 at 7 am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 132, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre — System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) — said, “Last night, rain improved air quality and reduced temperature below 40 degrees Celsius. AQI today indicates ‘lower end of moderate’ air quality, with PM10 as the primary pollutant. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 75% to PM10. For the next 3 days (17th, 18th, 19th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 24 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’. Moderate temperature (< 40oC) and mixing layer height (3 km) maintains moderate ventilation by convection improving air quality.”

