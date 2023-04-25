Drone sighted near Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, probe initiated

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 25, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Delhi police on Tuesday stated that a probe has been initiated after receiving the information of drone being sighted at chief minister's residence.

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that information has been received that a drone was seen near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

"Information has been received that a drone has been seen near the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are verifying the facts," the official statement said.

Police are verifying the facts, the Delhi Police added.

