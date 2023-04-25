Home / Cities / Delhi News / Drone sighted near Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, probe initiated

Drone sighted near Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, probe initiated

ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 25, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Delhi police on Tuesday stated that a probe has been initiated after receiving the information of drone being sighted at chief minister's residence.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
"Information has been received that a drone has been seen near the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are verifying the facts," the official statement said.

Police are verifying the facts, the Delhi Police added.

Topics
