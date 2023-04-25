Drone sighted near Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, probe initiated

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that information has been received that a drone was seen near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

"Information has been received that a drone has been seen near the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are verifying the facts," the official statement said.

