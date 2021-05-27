Drug peddling couple and associate held with half kilo heroin, 1.92 lakh cash

Police on Thursday said they had arrested a couple and their associate with more than half a kilogram of heroin and ₹1.92 lakh in cash that they had allegedly earned from selling the contraband. The couple ran a garment shop from their home in outer Delhi’s Bawana JJ Colony and used the business as a front for peddling drugs, the police said.

The 49-year-old husband, Mohammad Tabrej, has nearly 17 cases of drug peddling, attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons against him, police said. He was last arrested in a drug peddling case in 2015 and remained in jail for two years, said deputy commissioner of police (narcotics cell) Chinmoy Biswal.

“During his stay in jail, other inmates advised Tabrej to start a legitimate business and use his wife to carry out the drug trade in order to avoid police attention. After coming out of jail, Tabrej opened a garment shop named “Hollywood Garments” from his house and kept a low profile. His wife Mohsima took up the drug peddling business with their associate Mohammad Bilal. All three have been arrested,” said DCP Biswal.

The police said the couple and Bilal sold heroin in small pouches to customers in areas near their residential colony. They sold each pouch for ₹300 and their daily target was 80-100 packets, which meant that they earned between ₹24,000 and ₹30,000 daily. The people in their neighbourhood were hassled by the couple’s drug dealings as their children were also getting addicted to drugs, said a senior narcotics cell officer, associated with the operation, asking to be named.

“Nearly 200 residents gathered outside the couple’s home when we conducted the search and recovered the contraband and arrested the duo. They said they were happy with the arrests as that would save their children’s lives,” said the officer.

Biswal said the narcotics cell team had received information that drug peddlers were active in the JJ Colony in Bawana and that they were continuing the trade even during the ongoing lockdown. The information was developed and on May 23, it was learnt that a woman would be supplying heroin to her associate in Block E. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the team caught Mohsima,45, along with her husband Tabrej and associate Bilal,27.

“We caught them with some quantity of heroin and ₹1.92 lakh in cash. The couple’s house was also searched and more recovery of heroin was made. In total, 520 grams of the contraband, valued at around ₹75 lakh in the international market, was seized,” DCP Biswal said.

This is the second case in the past fortnight where a couple has been held with heroin. In the previous case, an Afghan refugee couple was held with 125 kilograms of heroin that they were going to deliver to another person in west Delhi when they were caught.