A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his mother after tying her up, as well as for beating up his 16-year-old daughter, at their residence in north Delhi’s Burari, police said on Tuesday. ‘Drunk’ man beats daughter, rapes mother in Burari; arrested

According to a police officer aware of the matter, the incident took place on Sunday when the victim, 67, was alone at home with the accused. A medical examination of the victim, as well as her granddaughter, corroborated the what the victims told the police.

Following this [check], a case was registered under section 64(1) (punishment for rape) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and the accused was arrested, police said. The accused was arrested from their residenceon Monday.

The woman lives with her granddaughter and son in a slum cluster in Burari. She told police that her son was addicted to alcohol and drugs, and regularly came home drunk.

On Friday, while inebriated, he beat up his 16-year-old daughter. She then left to go live with her aunt, the victim’s daughter, the officer quoted above said. This left the victim alone at home with the son. On Sunday, when the son again returned home inebriated, he flew into a rage when his mother asked him to eatdinner. He then allegedly bound her and raped her three times, the officer said.

Around 4am, the victim told police, she managed to free herself after the accused fell asleep and called her daughter. The daughter took her home and they, then, informed police, the officer added.

“Both the women are traumatised and have been counselled,” the officer said.