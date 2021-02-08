DTC puts on hold recall of buses given to Delhi Police; says will release more if needed

IND USA
By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:48 PM IST

Days after the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) started recalling all its buses given to the Delhi Police on “special hire”, after over 45 of them got damaged during the clashes between farmers and police on Republic Day, the state transport utility has now paused the recovery of more buses on the request of the police and has also stated that additional buses will be given as per the demand raised by the force, senior officials said on Monday.

The decision was taken in a “emergency meeting” chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday to resolve the impasse between the police and the DTC with regard to the deployment of buses, senior officials who attended the meeting said.

The meeting was also attended by chief secretary Vijay Dev, transport commissioner Ashish Kundra, special commissioner of police Sundari Nanda, state home secretary BS Bhalla and DTC managing director Vijay Bidhuri.

On February 3, the DTC, on the directions of the Delhi government, had started recalling all its buses with immediate effect after at least 45 buses, used by the police to ensure law and order during the tractor rally on Republic Day, were damaged in the ensuing violence.

On February 4, Delhi Police sent a stern letter to the DTC asking it to review its decision. Special commissioner of police Robin Hibu had written to the DTC stating that if any untoward incident happens in Delhi, then the corporation may be held accountable and that the decision to recall all its buses would amount to obstruction in maintaining law and order.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday, “The Delhi Police had taken 576 DTC buses on special hire of which around 350 have been returned so far. It has been decided that no more buses will be recalled by the DTC as of now. Also, it was clarified that the DTC will not deny any bus to the police. Maintaining law and order is extremely important.”

He, however, said the only difference from the previous practice will be that the DTC solely cannot release its buses to the police going forward. “Any request to deploy buses on special hire will have to be approved by the Delhi government. That means the DTC will have to take Delhi government’s approval,” the minister said.

A second senior official who attended the meeting, on condition of anonymity, said a middle path was worked out during the discussion wherein the DTC said it would stagger the release of buses to avoid any inconvenience to daily commuters.

Delhi currently has around 6,693 buses --3,760 DTC buses and 2,933 concessionaire-run cluster buses, as against the Supreme Court-mandated requirement of 11,000 buses.

According to the socio-economic survey that was conducted between November 2018 and November 2019, the preferred mode of transport for 63.62% of Delhi residents is “public bus/school bus/chartered bus”, while only 6.18% take the Delhi Metro.

