DTC revives Shadipur housing project, submits layout for nod

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has submitted the layout plan for the long-pending redevelopment of its staff housing society in Shadipur to the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) for approval, officials aware of the matter said, reviving a project that had been stalled for over two years due to bureaucratic delays. The redeveloped Shadipur colony will have five high-rise residential towers comprising a total of 427 flats, in addition to 228 flats earmarked for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The Shadipur redevelopment is part of DTC’s broader land monetisation initiative and is one of two such projects, along with a similar housing society in Hari Nagar, aimed at generating revenue from underutilised land assets. “The layout has been submitted, and approvals are expected soon for Shadipur. Financial approvals that have been long delayed will also come in now,” said a DTC official.

The delay in implementing both projects was primarily due to the non-formation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) standing committee, a key 18-member body that holds financial powers and is responsible for clearing layout plans. The panel had not been constituted for over 30 months, stalling hundreds of redevelopment and infrastructure proposals across the city, officials said.

As per the detailed project report (DPR), the redeveloped Shadipur colony will have five high-rise residential towers comprising a total of 427 flats, in addition to 228 flats earmarked for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), in accordance with the mandatory provisions under the Delhi Master Plan 2021. The layout includes one tower of 4BHK flats with ground plus 30 floors and four towers with ground plus 29 floors containing a mix of 2BHK and 3BHK units. The plan also includes two basements in each tower for parking and a separate parking block.

The unit breakup includes 208 2BHK units, 144 3BHK units and 75 4BHK units. A school building, a clubhouse and commercial and retail spaces are also part of the proposed development spread across 6.898 acres. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹446.28 crore.

While some flats will be earmarked for DTC staff, “most of the flats will be available for sale to the public,” a DTC official said. However, the exact ratio of public to employee allocation, pricing and the method of allotment, whether by auction, draw of lots or on a first-come-first-serve basis, have not been finalised. “The rates or prices of flats have also not been finalised but will be competitive with the real estate trend in the area when the allotment starts,” the official added.

Construction will be carried out by NBCC Limited, which has also been tasked with marketing the project and maintaining the society for two years post-completion, after which it will be handed over to DTC. “From the profit earned from sales, a portion will be kept for the maintenance of the society for the next few years, the terms for which are also being finalised,” another official said.

The redevelopment plan was initially finalised nearly five years ago, and tenders were floated last year, but work was paused due to the absence of necessary clearances. Once a contractor is finalised, the construction timeline is expected to be two years.

The Shadipur society is one of four projects announced under a 2020 memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Delhi government and NBCC. The others include the redevelopment of another colony in Hari Nagar and the construction of multi-level bus depots in Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar.