DTC starts trials on two new bus routes

The Delhi government has started trials for two new circulator bus routes in Dwarka More and Vasant Vihar to improve public transport facilities, they said in a statement on Tuesday evening. These circular routes are designed to have buses start and end at the same points, covering key locations along the way without terminating anywhere, the statement added.

In response to the development, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The trial of new circulator bus routes in Dwarka and Vasant Vihar is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to improve public transportation in Delhi. By addressing the specific needs of residents and ensuring coverage of important areas, we aim to make daily commutes more convenient and efficient. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Delhi’s commuters.”

The 23km Dwarka More circular route features two 12-meter CNG buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). These buses will start from Dwarka More and cover locations such as Dwarka Sector-14 Metro Station, Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station, Apeejay College, NSIT, Guru Gobind Singh University, Vardhman Mall, and various residential areas, with an estimated journey time of approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes.

This new route aims to enhance connectivity within the Dwarka area, making travel more convenient for daily commuters, students, and visitors, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The 13.35km Vasant Vihar circular route is serviced by eight electric buses operated by DTC, covering the route in about 45 minutes. This service connects Vasant Vihar Metro Station and Chhatarpur Metro Station, and the operation of these electric buses began on June 7, 2024.

This development comes after Delhi government started a week-long trial run for the mohalla bus project last week on July 15, with two routes — Akshardham to Mayur Vihar Phase-3 and Majlis Park to Pradhan Enclave in Burari.