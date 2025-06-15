DTC to get second Automated Testing Station of Delhi at Tehkhand depot

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has begun work on setting up a new Automated Testing Station (ATS) at its Tehkhand Depot in southeast Delhi to assess the roadworthiness of commercial vehicles. Estimated at ₹2.09 crore, the facility is expected to be operational within four months. The Union government last year made it mandatory for states to certify commercial vehicles through ATS for permit issuance, adding pressure on the single existing station. (HT Archive)

This will be Delhi’s second ATS, after the overburdened centre at Jhuljhuli in southwest Delhi. The Union government last year made it mandatory for states to certify commercial vehicles through ATS for permit issuance, adding pressure on the single existing station.

“The Tehkhand ATS will reduce the backlog and eliminate manual inspection, improving both transparency and efficiency. It will also curb corruption by automating key checks,” said a senior transport department official. The station will deploy advanced machinery and software to test emissions, brakes, suspension, alignment, steering, headlights, speedometers, and sound levels.

Officials said the automation will cover roller brake tests, side slip detection, steering linkage, gear function, insulation, and noise emission. Equipment such as smoke opacimeters, onboard diagnostics scanners, and exhaust gas analysers will also be used. The site will include designated zones for emission testing, visual inspection, electrical controls, and vehicle sheds.

The Tehkhand depot was chosen for its ample space and better connectivity, especially for vehicles from east and central Delhi, which currently struggle to reach Jhuljhuli.

A third ATS at Burari is also under construction, currently operating manually. The transport department ultimately plans to establish five new ATS facilities across Delhi, covering the north, northwest, west, south, and southeast zones.

The move is part of a broader push to reduce road crash fatalities by ensuring only skilled drivers and roadworthy vehicles operate in the Capital.

Under current norms, commercial vehicles—such as buses, trucks and taxis—must undergo fitness tests every two years until they are eight years old, and annually thereafter. Private vehicles undergo such testing 15 years after registration. Vehicles that fail these tests are barred from plying on roads.