DTC to place ads on e-buses for added revenue, issues tender

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is set to augment their non-fare revenue through advertising on the electric bus fleet, with a focus on large-format bus body wraps. The corporation has issued a tender, opening up rights to operate the advertisements. The corporation had previously also floated tenders for bus body wraps, however, could not get more than one bidder (File photo)

According to the tender document issued by the corporation, advertisements will be permitted on the exterior body of over 852 electric buses operating from major depots and terminals across Delhi, tapping into the high visibility offered by busy arterial roads and high commuter footfall.

Most of these buses are currently deployed across 16 terminals and nine depots, including Rohini, Nand Nagri, Rajghat, Mayapuri, Naraina, Mundela Kalan, Nehru Place and IP Estate. The minimum reserve price has been fixed at ₹5,300 per bus per month, and the selection will be based on the highest bid quoted per bus, officials said.

“Under the proposal, the successful bidder will be granted exclusive rights to operate advertisements on the electric bus fleet for an initial period of five years, with a provision for extension for another five years on mutually agreed terms. The bidder will be required to pay a fixed monthly licence fee to DTC, calculated on 95% of the operational fleet to account for routine downtime due to maintenance or repairs,” the official explained.

The corporation had previously also floated tenders for bus body wraps, however, could not get more than one bidder. Therefore, they have now changed some norms.

The scope of the project is part of DTC’s broader strategy to monetise available assets and strengthen its non-fare revenue streams.

Besides the bus body wraps, the corporation is also planning to generate revenue through advertisements on unipoles, wall wraps and digital screens at bus terminals and along key corridors. Officials said these initiatives are aimed at leveraging the extensive reach of DTC’s public transport network without affecting passenger fares.

The installation of wraps will be carried out during off-duty hours to ensure there is no disruption to bus operations. Any damage caused to buses during installation or removal of the ads will have to be repaired by the agency at its own cost.

“With the expanding electric bus fleet and increased focus on asset monetisation, advertising on buses is expected to play a significant role in supporting the corporation’s finances in the coming years, alongside traditional fare revenue,” the official said.

Wraps target the conductor side, covering approximately 87 square feet on the left and 24.5 square feet on the rear for Tata e-buses, or 80 square feet left and 8.2 square feet rear for JBM models, excluding windows, doors, number plates, engine areas, driver side, front, and right side for now.

Special heat-resistant media is mandatory for rear sections near engines, officials said.