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DTC to run special bus service for Delhi govt employees for office commute

DTC to run special bus service for Delhi govt employees for office commute

Published on: May 18, 2026 02:29 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, To encourage use of public transport, the Delhi Transport Corporation will run special buses for Delhi government employees to travel from their residence to the nearest metro station and then to the Delhi Secretariat, officials said on Monday.

DTC to run special bus service for Delhi govt employees for office commute

The move comes amid intensifying efforts by the Delhi government to encourage use of public transport in the wake of fuel concerns linked to uncertainties in West Asia.

"The special bus services shall facilitate connectivity from Delhi Administration Flats to the nearest metro stations as well as to Delhi Secretariat in accordance with office timings," an order said.

The buses will run in morning and evening shifts, commencing 9 am as office-hour traffic peaks, and between 5 pm and 8 pm for homeward commute. Around 54 buses will be run under the special service.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this week launched the 90-day 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' fuel-saving campaign, stipulating two-day work-from-home for all Delhi government employees and use of public transport.

The government has asked its employees residing in these flats to make optimum use of available bus services.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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