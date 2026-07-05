DU admissions for 1-year PG courses begin

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has commenced the admission process for the first batch of its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes, with the first phase of registrations opening on July 5, an official statement said on Sunday.

The introduction of one-year PG programme marks a new addition from the upcoming academic session (2026-27).

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Students, who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) under the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF) 2022 from the university, are eligible to apply through a dedicated admission portal for the one-year PG courses.

In an official note issued on Sunday, the university said, “The University of Delhi announces the commencement of registration for one-year-postgraduate programme which is being offered to students who have completed a FYUP under the UGCF 2022 (based on National Education Policy 2020) from the university.”

Notably, until the previous academic session (2025-26), the university offered only two-year PG programmes. The introduction of one-year PG programme marks a new addition from the upcoming academic session (2026-27).

The registration process will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, all eligible candidates must register on a dedicated portal for the one-year postgraduate programme using their University of Delhi (DU) enrolment number and date of birth. Applicants are also required to pay an application fee of ₹250 per programme for the unreserved category and ₹100 per programme for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, admission to the one-year PG programmes will be merit-based and determined by the marks obtained by applicants in the FYUP. The second phase of the registration process will commence after results of the eighth semester are declared, the university said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, admission to the one-year PG programmes will be merit-based and determined by the marks obtained by applicants in the FYUP. The second phase of the registration process will commence after results of the eighth semester are declared, the university said. {{/usCountry}}