DU at 100: The registrar’s office, where Mountbatten proposed to Edwina
The office of the Delhi University registrar in Viceregal Lodge has a plaque that records in the words of Lord Mountbatten a romantic moment. In February 1922, Edwina Ashley, a beautiful, young heiress was visiting her aunt at the Viceregal Lodge when she met and fell in love with the handsome lieutenant, Louis Mountbatten. He proposed to her in the room, which is now the office of the Registrar. The aunt was said to have been ‘disappointed’. But she need not have been — Lord Mountbatten would become a Viceroy (1947) and Edwina would be the First Lady of India. The Viceregal Lodge Estate was given over to the University of Delhi in 1933.
Prayagraj all set for Eid festivities today
The city is all set for Eid celebrations on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, Eid was celebrated with simplicity for the last two years. “Despite inflation, markets are abuzz with customers,” said a resident of Roshanbagh locality, Mohd Rizwan. Sunni Markji Ruyat-e-Hilal committee's head Mufti Mohd Mujahid Hussain Razvi along with Maulana Syed Raees Akhtar Habibi informed that Eid prayers will be held on Tuesday. Many were heard complaining about rising costs.
A floating restaurant to come up near boat club in Prayagraj
Residents of Sangam city and tourists visiting Prayagraj will soon be able to enjoy delicious cuisines in a floating restaurant at the Prayagraj Boat Club located on the banks of Yamuna. Besides, there will also be a yoga centre at the club along with water sports facilities. Officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority have started making preparations for upgrading the facilities at the boat club. PDA has decided to come up with a floating restaurant.
DU at 100: The chamber where Bhagat Singh was confined
On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt threw a bomb into Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi 'to make the deaf hear'. Bhagat Singh was pronounced guilty on June 12, 1929. From July onwards Bhagat Singh and others were also tried in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. Under a special tribunal, Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev were pronounced guilty on October 7, 1930, and were hanged in Lahore on March 23, 1931.
DU at 100: Ramjas College took a university from the middle-class to the masses
Initially, only three main colleges existed in Delhi – St Stephen's, founded in the year 1881 and largely catering to the elite; Hindu College, formed in the year 1899 to incorporate the common masses, but one that ended up largely accommodating the rich middle-class until Ramjas college was formed in the year 1917.
Peak Bengaluru: Will your Swiggy order be delivered by drones?
Food delivery major Swiggy will now be using the help of drones of Chennai-based start-up Garuda Aerospace to deliver grocery packages as part of its Instamart feature in Bengaluru, news agency IANS reported. Garuda Aerospace's Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash told IANS, "This is a pilot project started by Swiggy. We plan to start the pilot during the first week of May."
