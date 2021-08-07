DU cancels move to restart classes from August 16, says will wait for DDMA nod

The Delhi University (DU) decision to restart from August 16 in-person classes and practical work of undergraduate and postgraduate students in the science stream was rescinded on Friday. The varsity officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the nodal agency which decides on matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic, is yet to allow in-person classes on campuses.

The move to restart in-person classes was also opposed by the faculty body, Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), which raised concerns about whether Covid-19 protocols could be properly implemented in “crowded” labs and classrooms.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said the varsity wanted to wait for DDMA guidelines. “We got information from our colleagues that the DDMA hasn’t allowed the reopening of schools and colleges as yet and it will be reviewing this matter soon. So we have decided to defer the reopening until further notice,” he said.

In the DDMA meeting held on Friday, it was decided that a committee, comprising education and health officials, will evaluate whether educational institutions are ready to reopen with safety protocols in place. The committee will also be responsible for drawing up the safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as checking the vaccination status of staff, and addressing concerns of all stakeholders.

Several stakeholders, including DUTA, welcomed this. Treasurer Abha Dev Habib reiterated that the reopening could not be “rushed”, and the university needs to have a plan in place for it.

“As the vaccinations for the 18+ age group is currently underway, the university should give time to students to complete their vaccine doses. Teaching in overcrowded rooms and labs would pose a health hazard to all. Many teachers and non- teaching staff, who fell ill during the second wave of Covid, are getting their first dose of the vaccination only now,” she said.

At least five principals that HT spoke to said outstation students are not keen on attending in-person classes as they fear a third wave of the pandemic and are apprehensive about finding accommodations at short notice, not to mention their pending vaccination status.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said, “We have received countless emails from students saying they prefer to practice in virtual labs and expressing their wish to prioritise health over everything else. We will not need more than a week to implement the SOPs, but before that, the university and colleges should consult all stakeholders to form a plan on how classes are to continue.”

Meanwhile, several other universities in the capital are now waiting for a clearance from the Delhi government to reopen campuses. Yogesh Singh, vice-chancellor of Delhi Technological University, said, “Keeping the pandemic in mind, we introduced a system of continuous assessment last year and a modified version of that will continue this year as well. As far as reopening is concerned, we will wait for the government guidelines.”

Singh said in order to accommodate outstation students, the university will work out a system for using hostels while maintaining Covid protocols. “If the Covid situation in Delhi remains stable, we will allow PhD students and final-year students to return to the campus in a staggered manner. Classes will, however, continue in a blended mode ( online and offline).”

Mahesh Verma, vice-chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), said they have also conducted vaccination drives on campus to ensure all staff members are vaccinated. However, the varsity has not maintained any data on this.

“Most of our staff have been vaccinated. As far as students are concerned, according to our academic calendar, final-year students are currently appearing for their examination. Students who have started their final-year this academic session are currently continuing in the online mode. Many students “pandemic fatigue” and want to visit campuses but we cannot allow that to happen until all are safe,” he said.