DU college staff, students asked to follow VC’s X handle, stirring debate

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in Delhi University (DU) has issued a notification urging students, faculty, and staff to follow and amplify vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh’s posts on X to express “unwavering support” for India’s armed forces. Several students and faculty members expressed discomfort with the college’s approach. (Bloomberg)

The notice, dated May 9 and seen by HT, states: “All teachers, staff members, and students… are hereby requested to follow the vice chancellor prof. Yogesh Singh’s official Twitter (now X) account… In addition, you are encouraged to retweet the posts shared through the platform. This collective effort is aimed at expressing our unwavering support and gratitude towards the valiant members of our defence forces.”

Despite multiple attempts by HT, vice chancellor Singh remained unavailable for comment.

The circular adds that amplifying the VC’s messages would foster “national pride and unity” within the college community.

College principal Arun Kumar Atree said the notice was based on a communication from DU’s deputy registrar regarding the “Rashtra Pratham (Nation First)” campaign, which outlines ways higher education institutions can show support for the armed forces, including through a social media campaign. “To take a united stand, we asked students and staff to share the VC’s posts,” he told HT.

However, the move has sparked a mixed response.

A student from the college, requesting anonymity, said, “I respect and support our armed forces, but it feels odd that we’re being told to retweet the VC’s posts specifically. That’s not how solidarity should be shown.”

Vice-chancellor Singh created his official X account earlier this month and has since shared several posts referencing Operation Sindoor. At DU’s Academic Council meeting on May 10, a resolution was passed to extend the university’s support to the central government “in this hour of crisis,” a proposal reportedly introduced by Singh himself.

Some faculty members expressed discomfort with the college’s approach.

“It is one thing to support our armed forces—we all do—but another to be instructed to follow and retweet administrative posts. That creates a different kind of atmosphere,” said a professor from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

Another professor echoed the concern: “It feels like there’s no space to question or dissent. Everything now revolves around administration directives, and that makes us uneasy.”

Both professors asked not to be identified in this report.

Some students also questioned the method. “We’re often told to reduce social media use because it ‘influences us,’ but then we’re instructed to promote a specific account? It would’ve made more sense if teachers had encouraged us informally,” said another student.

While the move has drawn criticism, it has also found support among DU college heads. Kirori Mal College principal Dinesh Khattar said, “Encouraging students and staff to engage with the VC’s posts is a meaningful step toward promoting respect for our defence forces. I fully support this initiative.”

Ramjas College principal Ajay Kumar Arora added, “In times like these, everyone has a right to express solidarity. Every college may do this differently. Our NCC unit is also working on its own ways to show support.”

But some academics see the directive as misplaced. Rajesh Jha, professor at Rajdhani College and former Executive Council member, said, “This notification is an overenthusiastic move... Asking everyone to follow a specific account goes against the spirit of academic freedom.”