DU colleges conduct practical exams amid Covid’s second wave, students distraught

The Delhi University recently issued a notice announcing cancellation of online classes and postponement of examinations for all students. But, some students of the varsity have now claimed that their colleges have gone ahead and conducted practical exams, overlooking the mental and physical health of the youngsters and their families. So far, three colleges have conducted practicals, after the university issued the notice, and students from all three colleges have verified so with deep angst in their voices.

Many students feel distraught since they claim that their teachers didn’t consult them before conducting the practical exams. “We weren’t even asked if we are in a situation to sit for virtual exams right now! When we told our teachers that we are not a position to give exams, she informed us that they don’t have a choice in the matter. The second wave of Covid has left many students scouring for basic health care; I was tending to my parents who were both Covid positive and that’s when I got to know that I had to appear for exams as well... I wasn’t in the right frame of mind, but what could have I done,” says a student of Daulat Ram College, on condition of anonymity.

A student of Shri Ram College of Commerce rues: “When the teachers are turning a deaf ear to us, who do we go to? My whole family is Covid positive, and I have to take care of everyone. Shall I save lives of my family members or give practical exams?”

At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, students have been asked to submit proofs to the college, if they have tested Covid positive. This, students say isn’t possible since test results are delayed at labs across Delhi-NCR due to the sudden increase in number of new cases during the second wave of Covid. “Despite every student asking the teacher to cancel or postpone the practical exams, our college conducted them. Many students were affected by Covid in our batch, but our teachers asked them for reports to show that they were Covid positive. The students have themselves not received the reports, so how would they have showed them to the college authorities? There’s lack of trust from the authorities, and this lead to the stress of us having to appear for our practical exams even amid such gruelling time,” says a student from the college, on condition of anonymity.

Many who have practical exam dates approaching, have tried to convince their teachers to postpone them, but to no avail. “I hope that everyone is safe in these times but the situation is very difficult in the whole country, and in Delhi everyone know what’s the scenario. It’s really difficult for us students to prepare for any test at this time. The practicals should therefore be postponed for at least a few days,” opines a student of Hansraj College.

When contacted, the individual college authorities didn’t respond to our query. On the other hand, professor DS Rawat, Dean (Examinations) at DU, told us that the university has given the right to every college to postpone practical exams, taking into account their students and faculty’s situation. “Online exams have been postponed and not the practical exams. So colleges have been given the liberty to conduct and upload marks of practical examination and internal assessment, according to their convenience. We understand that these are challenging times for everyone. Therefore, if 70% of students in a college say that they are unable to give practical exams, then the principal of that college has the right to postpone the practical exams. We might extend the date for submission of these marks from colleges, as we have compassion for everyone’s situation. Students are welcome to reach out to the authorities and raise their concerns; we are here to help.”

