Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

DU confirms over 67K UG admissions in 3rd round

ByAheli Das
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 07:16 am IST

As of Wednesday, the total number of allocations under performance-based programmes and ward quota stood at 7,061.

Over 67,000 undergraduate admissions have been confirmed in the third round of Delhi University’s (DU) admission process for the 2025–26 academic session, the university said on Wednesday.

DU opened its mid-entry admission window at 5pm on August 8 for candidates who missed earlier rounds to apply for the academic session, which began on August 1. (HT Archive)
DU opened its mid-entry admission window at 5pm on August 8 for candidates who missed earlier rounds to apply for the academic session, which began on August 1. (HT Archive)

According to data shared by DU, 67,582 admissions have been finalised after the release of the third Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list earlier in the day. The university has a total of 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered in 69 colleges for the current academic year.

Allocations for extra-curricular activities (ECA), sports, and children and wards of university employees (CW) categories will be announced on August 15, the university said. As of Wednesday, the total number of allocations under performance-based programmes and ward quota stood at 7,061.

DU opened its mid-entry admission window at 5pm on August 8 for candidates who missed earlier rounds to apply for the academic session, which began on August 1.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DU confirms over 67K UG admissions in 3rd round
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On