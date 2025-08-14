DU confirms over 67K UG admissions in 3rd round

Over 67,000 undergraduate admissions have been confirmed in the third round of Delhi University’s (DU) admission process for the 2025–26 academic session, the university said on Wednesday. DU opened its mid-entry admission window at 5pm on August 8 for candidates who missed earlier rounds to apply for the academic session, which began on August 1. (HT Archive)

According to data shared by DU, 67,582 admissions have been finalised after the release of the third Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list earlier in the day. The university has a total of 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered in 69 colleges for the current academic year.

Allocations for extra-curricular activities (ECA), sports, and children and wards of university employees (CW) categories will be announced on August 15, the university said. As of Wednesday, the total number of allocations under performance-based programmes and ward quota stood at 7,061.

DU opened its mid-entry admission window at 5pm on August 8 for candidates who missed earlier rounds to apply for the academic session, which began on August 1.