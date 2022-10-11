DU extends registrations till Oct 12, 1st list on Oct 18

The Delhi University (DU) on Monday announced the schedule for the third phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), under which the first list for admissions will be released on October 18. The university has also extended admission registrations under CSAS Phase I and II till 4:59 pm on October 12, it said in a statement.

“Candidates are advised to avail this extension period and may revisit preferences available to them. They must refer to the college program reference counts and opt for programs and colleges accordingly,” the statement said.

DU has also opened a correction window for candidates who have completed their CSAS Phase I and II and wish to edit certain fields. The window will be open from 5pm on October 12 to 4:59pm on October 13. “This is a one-time facility for OBC, NCL, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD, and CW candidates who wish to re upload their updated documents,” the statement read.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said before the announcement of the first CSAS round, the university will release a ‘simulated’ list, through which candidates will be able to assess the probability of their securing admission to a particular programme at their desired college. The ‘simulated’ list will be declared on October 14, following which two more days will be provided to candidates to re-order their preferences, Gupta said. The preference change window will be active for till October 16 at 4:59pm.

The first allocation list will be announced on October 18 at 5pm, and students will be asked to “accept” their allocated seat from 10am on October 19 till 4:59pm on October 21. Simultaneously, colleges will verify and approve application till October 22 at 5pm. The last date of online payment is set for October 24, and the vacant seats will be displayed on October 25 at 5pm.

The second list will appear on October 30 and the third list on November 10, the DU statement said.